Two charged after vehicle fails to stop for police and crashes into sign on A45 in Northampton

Two men have been arrested after fleeing following a collision with a sign on A45 in Northampton.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 22), when police officers requested the vehicle to pull over.

The vehicle left the carriageway and collided with a sign before Police Dog Zaki had to track both of its occupants.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two men were arrested in connection with an incident which started on the A45 in Northampton at about 5.10am on Saturday, April 22, when the occupants of a black VW Golf were requested to stop.

"The vehicle has driven off before it left the road in Hardingstone and collided with a sign. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested nearby after being tracked by PD Zaki.”

Northants Police Dog Unit Section added on Twitter: “PD Zaki’s handler had a pursuit with a vehicle which crashed and two males ran off. Zaki detained the first one, and then tracked and located the other one trying to hide in some undergrowth.”

Aidan James Boyd, aged 25, of Broadway, Northampton, was subsequently charged with three offences. These were failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by a constable; driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level is above the limit and use of a motor vehicle on a public road without third party insurance.

The passenger – Stanley Forskitt, aged 24, of Oaklands Drive, Northampton, was charged with permitting the use of a motor vehicle with on insurance.

