Two charged after police discover 700 cannabis plants in Rushden industrial estate raid
The pair have been remanded in custody
Two men have been remanded in custody after 700 cannabis plants were found in a raid in Rushden.
Police made the discovery, potentially worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, when they executed a warrant at a commercial unit on the Sanders Lodge Industrial Estate on Wednesday (April 19).
Taulla Lamkaj, 28, and Gani Kaseja, 27, both of no fixed address, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) after being charged with the production of a class B drug.
The pair were remanded in custody until June 1, when they are due to appear before Northampton Crown Court.
Detective Constable Chris Mann, of the North Local Policing Area CID, said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to work with our community partners to act on information in order to disrupt such activities and address the issues affecting our local communities.”