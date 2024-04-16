Two brothers jailed for running drugs line from London to Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two brothers who ran a drugs line transporting an estimated £200,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Northampton have each been jailed.
Afian Chowdhury, 29, and his brother Iman, 26, both of Abingdon Close, Camden, North London, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (April 15) for sentencing.
The court heard the pair operated what was known as 'Tony's Line', using a registered mobile phone to arrange drugs sales across county lines.
Police raided the pair's home on May 23 last year and seized over 100g of substances as both brothers were arrested.
A search of Afian's phone showed messages relating to crack cocaine and heroin, and he was also found to own a knuckle duster.
Judge Rebecca Crane told the duo: 'You were running a drugs line with an expectation of a significant financial gain.'
The court was earlier shown shocking mobile phone footage of a vehicle ploughing into a young man, who landed on to the car bonnet before it sped off. Afian Chowdhury pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent as well as dangerous driving.
It was heard Iman Chowdhury, the younger of the two, had convictions for 14 previous offences, including a number of possessions of cannabis, as well as an offence of carrying a bladed article.
Iman's defence stated he was working to repay a drugs debt, but the judge gave this 'limited mitigation', telling him: 'It was your own fault you ran up the drugs debt.'
He has since spent his time ‘productively’ in prison, attending courses and he had also written a letter expressing remorse.
The court heard the elder brother Afian has 12 previous convictions, including offences of violence and one for possession of a knife back in 2014, as well as possession of heroin and cannabis.
In mitigation, his defence stated he had a child born last autumn after he was remanded in custody, and he had previously been a carer for his unwell mother.
Iman Chowdhury was sentenced to a total of five years in prison, while Afian Chowdhury was handed a jail term of seven years and ten months in total.