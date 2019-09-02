'Two boys' wanted for stealing car keys from Northampton workshop

Two boys aged between 10 and 12 are wanted for burgling car keys from a Northampton workshop.

The incident happened on Friday (August 30) between 4pm and 4.15pm in High Street, Hardingstone.

Two boys entered a workshop and stole a number of car keys before making off.

The two boys are both described as white, aged 10-12, about 5ft 6in with short brown hair. One was of stocky build and wore glasses, a grey t-shirt, shorts and was carrying a rucksack while the other was of slim build and wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.