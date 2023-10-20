News you can trust since 1931
Two bikes and chainsaw stolen from shed during burglary in Northamptonshire village

Police are appealing for witnesses
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Oct 2023, 08:55 BST- 1 min read
The bikes pictured were stolen from a shed in a Northamptonshire village.The bikes pictured were stolen from a shed in a Northamptonshire village.
Two bikes and a chainsaw were stolen from a shed during a burglary in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened between midnight on Thursday, October 5, and 9.30am on Tuesday, October 10 in Whittlebury.

Police say unknown offender/s broke into a shed at a property in Vicarage Close and stole two high-value bicycles and a Stihl chainsaw.

The stolen bikes are a black and white KTM Macina Chacana 292 e-bike and a black and red Scott Genius enduro full suspension mountain bike.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the relevant times, who has information about the burglary, or who is offered or sees bikes matching these descriptions advertised for sale, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000631200.