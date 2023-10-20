Two bikes and chainsaw stolen from shed during burglary in Northamptonshire village
Two bikes and a chainsaw were stolen from a shed during a burglary in a Northamptonshire village.
The incident happened between midnight on Thursday, October 5, and 9.30am on Tuesday, October 10 in Whittlebury.
Police say unknown offender/s broke into a shed at a property in Vicarage Close and stole two high-value bicycles and a Stihl chainsaw.
The stolen bikes are a black and white KTM Macina Chacana 292 e-bike and a black and red Scott Genius enduro full suspension mountain bike.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the relevant times, who has information about the burglary, or who is offered or sees bikes matching these descriptions advertised for sale, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000631200.