Two bikes and chainsaw stolen from shed during burglary in Northamptonshire village

The bikes pictured were stolen from a shed in a Northamptonshire village.

Two bikes and a chainsaw were stolen from a shed during a burglary in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened between midnight on Thursday, October 5, and 9.30am on Tuesday, October 10 in Whittlebury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say unknown offender/s broke into a shed at a property in Vicarage Close and stole two high-value bicycles and a Stihl chainsaw.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stolen bikes are a black and white KTM Macina Chacana 292 e-bike and a black and red Scott Genius enduro full suspension mountain bike.