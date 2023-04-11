Two bicycles stolen from garage in Northampton following break in
The bikes were stolen overnight into Good Friday
Two bicycles were stolen from a Northampton garage following a break in.
The incident happened between 10pm on Thursday, April 6, and 9am on Friday, April 7, when the unknown offender/s stole two bicycles from a residential garage in Lingswood Park.
Police say the bicycles are both Giant brand bikes with carbon fibre frames and carbon wheels.
Witnesses or anyone who sees the bikes for sale in suspicious circumstances should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000209615.