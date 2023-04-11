Two bicycles stolen from garage in Northampton following break in

Two bicycles were stolen from a Northampton garage following a break in.

The incident happened between 10pm on Thursday, April 6, and 9am on Friday, April 7, when the unknown offender/s stole two bicycles from a residential garage in Lingswood Park.

Police say the bicycles are both Giant brand bikes with carbon fibre frames and carbon wheels.

