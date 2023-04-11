News you can trust since 1931
Two bicycles stolen from garage in Northampton following break in

The bikes were stolen overnight into Good Friday

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:03 BST

Two bicycles were stolen from a Northampton garage following a break in.

The incident happened between 10pm on Thursday, April 6, and 9am on Friday, April 7, when the unknown offender/s stole two bicycles from a residential garage in Lingswood Park.

Police say the bicycles are both Giant brand bikes with carbon fibre frames and carbon wheels.

The bicycles are both Giant brand bikes with carbon fibre frames and carbon wheels.
Witnesses or anyone who sees the bikes for sale in suspicious circumstances should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000209615.