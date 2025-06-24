Two arrests made after community intelligence led police to find large amount of Class A drugs in Northampton house

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 24th Jun 2025, 11:42 BST
Two people have been arrested after community intelligence led police to find a large amount of Class A drugs in a Northampton house.

On May 17, police received intelligence relating to concerns that drug dealing was taking place at an address in Lowlands Close.

The Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team deployed to the address and once inside, found a large quantity of Class A drugs and a small amount of cannabis. Cash, scales, deal lists and phones were also found and seized.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Kathleen Jeffries said: “I’d like to thank PCs Lynch and Morris for their hard work.

Two arrests were made after drugs were found in a house in Lowlands Close, Rectory Farm.placeholder image
Two arrests were made after drugs were found in a house in Lowlands Close, Rectory Farm.

“Responding to concerns from our communities is the bread and butter of neighbourhood policing and I hope this incident demonstrates that ongoing determination to listen and act.

Two people - a man aged 40, and a woman aged 28, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of cannabis. They have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice