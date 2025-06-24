Two arrests made after community intelligence led police to find large amount of Class A drugs in Northampton house

Two people have been arrested after community intelligence led police to find a large amount of Class A drugs in a Northampton house.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On May 17, police received intelligence relating to concerns that drug dealing was taking place at an address in Lowlands Close.

The Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team deployed to the address and once inside, found a large quantity of Class A drugs and a small amount of cannabis. Cash, scales, deal lists and phones were also found and seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Kathleen Jeffries said: “I’d like to thank PCs Lynch and Morris for their hard work.

Two arrests were made after drugs were found in a house in Lowlands Close, Rectory Farm.

“Responding to concerns from our communities is the bread and butter of neighbourhood policing and I hope this incident demonstrates that ongoing determination to listen and act.

Two people - a man aged 40, and a woman aged 28, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of cannabis. They have been released on bail pending further enquiries.