Cash and equipment relating to the sale of illegal drugs were also found

Two arrests have been made after police seized a large quantity of drugs from two properties in a Northamptonshire village.

On Thursday (December 21), police executed warrants in High Street and in Grasscroft, Long Buckby.

Police say a “significant” quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were seized from the two addresses, as well as cash and equipment relating to the sale of illegal drugs.

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences, and both have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Josh Ellard, of Daventry Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police, and we will always seek to take action against those suspected of exploiting the vulnerabilities of others through the sale of illegal drugs.