Two arrests following seizure of large quantity of drugs from properties in Northamptonshire village
Two arrests have been made after police seized a large quantity of drugs from two properties in a Northamptonshire village.
On Thursday (December 21), police executed warrants in High Street and in Grasscroft, Long Buckby.
Police say a “significant” quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were seized from the two addresses, as well as cash and equipment relating to the sale of illegal drugs.
A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences, and both have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.
Sergeant Josh Ellard, of Daventry Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police, and we will always seek to take action against those suspected of exploiting the vulnerabilities of others through the sale of illegal drugs.
“Community information is vital in our fight against drug harm. If you have information about suspected drug-related activity where you live or work, please let us know by calling us on 101 or reporting online at www.northants.police.uk/RO.”