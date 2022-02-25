Two men in their 20s were arrested following a punch-up near Northampton Racecourse at 7.30am on Thursday (February 24).

According to police reports, officers rushed to an incident in the Hood Street and Colwyn Road areas following calls from the public.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Friday morning (February 25): "Two men aged 29 and 26 were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.

Police were called to reports of a fight going on in the Hood Street and Cowper Street areas at 7.30am on Thursday