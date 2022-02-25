Two arrested over 7.30am punch-up near Northampton Racecourse
Police are appealing for witnesses to punch-up in streets
Two men in their 20s were arrested following a punch-up near Northampton Racecourse at 7.30am on Thursday (February 24).
According to police reports, officers rushed to an incident in the Hood Street and Colwyn Road areas following calls from the public.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Friday morning (February 25): "Two men aged 29 and 26 were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.
"We are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it to call 101 using incident number 22000110227 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."