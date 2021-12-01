Officers spotted the stolen lorry parked on the A5 on Monday night.

Alert Road Crime Team officers turned up a stash of suspect number plates after spotting a lorry parked facing the wrong way close to the M1 in Northamptonshire.

Police dogs were called in to help search the Iveco truck after two occupants were arrested late on Tuesday night (November 29).

Investigations later confirmed the vehicle had found its way to a layby on the A5 at Kilsby after being stolen in Leeds.