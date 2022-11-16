Two arrested after police intercept BMW near Northampton town centre
Traffic gridlocked and buses diverted during operation in Victoria Promenade
Police say two men were arrested in Northampton on Tuesday (November 15) after being intercepted in a grey BMW X4 suspected of being involved in drug dealing.
Traffic was gridlocked around the town centre and buses diverted during the incident in Victoria Gardens, at around 2.15pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed early on Wednesday (November 16): “Two men aged 25 and 24 were arrested in connection with money laundering offences and remain in police custody at this time.”