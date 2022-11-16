Police say two men were arrested in Northampton on Tuesday (November 15) after being intercepted in a grey BMW X4 suspected of being involved in drug dealing.

Traffic was gridlocked around the town centre and buses diverted during the incident in Victoria Gardens, at around 2.15pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed early on Wednesday (November 16): “Two men aged 25 and 24 were arrested in connection with money laundering offences and remain in police custody at this time.”