Two arrested after more than 40 burglaries in area of Northampton in two months
A 27-year-old man and a 17-year-old have been arrested
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two people have been arrested after more than 40 burglaries in an area of Northampton over the last two months.
Northamptonshire Police has received more than 40 burglary reports in the NN3 area – Moulton, Weston Favell, Bellinge and more - since October this year.
A 27-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both of Northampton, were arrested on Thursday (December 7), on suspicion of burglary.
Enquiries continue and investigations into these offences remain ongoing, police say.