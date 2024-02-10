Two arrested after man in his 20s dies in three-vehicle A45 crash near Raunds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two men have been arrested after a fatal crash on the A45 near Raunds this morning (February 10).
Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway at about 8.05am, between the Raunds roundabout and the A14, with the road closed for more than eight hours.
The crash involved three vehicles, a yellow Ford Fiesta, a black Toyota Avensis and blue VW Passat. The Toyota and the Fiesta were both travelling eastbound and the Passat westbound.
A passenger in the Fiesta – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested the driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 30-year-old man, and the driver of the Toyota Avensis, a 34-year-old man, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision or the moments leading to it.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000083907 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”