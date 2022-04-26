Two arrested after Kettering police officer strangled

A police officer was strangled in a shocking early hours attack in Kettering at the weekend.

Two men have been arrested after the Montagu Street assault, which took place between 4.15am and 4.30am on Saturday (April 23).

During the incident two men also hit the police officer and now detectives have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Police are investigating

They want to speak to members of the public who helped the police officer when he was assaulted.

Police also want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has footage of it.

A police spokesman said two men aged 28 and 29 were arrested in connection with this incident.

They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries, the spokesman added.