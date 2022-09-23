Two Albanian men imprisoned after cannabis factory discovered at Northampton address

Two men have been imprisoned after a cannabis factory was uncovered at a Northampton address.

Klodjan Deda, aged 27, and Marsel Salla, aged 22 - both of no fixed abode - appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, September 23 each charged with producing a quantity of Class B drugs.

The court heard that - on July 28, 2022 at 9.30am - police forced entry to an address in Countess Road to execute a search warrant.

Quianna Fitzpatrick, prosecuting, said that police found both defendants in the living room and there were four rooms in the house containing a total of 79 cannabis plants.

The court heard that police additionally uncovered a range of sophisticated drug paraphernalia including heating equipment and fans.

A drug expert estimated the weight of the cannabis to be between 2,212g and 6.636g and produced an estimated wholesale value of £14,220 as well as a street value of £66,360.

The court heard that both defendants gave a no comment interview to police.

Chantelle Stocks, in mitigation, told the court that both defendants have expressed “genuine remorse”, they pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and are of previous good character.

Ms Stocks said: “Both have come over to the UK from Albania in a manner which we unfortunately see all too often before these courts - in the back of a lorry with promises of consistent employment and a decent living wage provided with the logistics and transport - if I can call it that - to come over at a fine of several thousand pounds.

“Then, once they arrive, the legitimate work either is not there or dries up very quickly.”

The court heard that, with no connections and a limited to no grasp of the English language, Deda and Salla found themselves owing thousands of pounds to those who got them into the UK and they were placed into the cannabis factory.

Ms Stocks said the men played “lesser roles” in the operation, effectively acting as “gardeners”, and were only present at the Northampton address for two days before their arrest.

The defence barrister suggested there had been an element of exploitation. She continued: “It is likely they would have felt isolated and very susceptible to the influence of others.

“They maintain they were under no duress and both males accept that, whilst fearful, they willingly partook in the operation to pay off their fee for passage into the UK.”

DJMC Lower, in his sentencing remarks, said: “I understand why you became involved in tending to the plants but the reality is these people who got themselves involved in this sort of activity are contributing - in however a small way - to the drugs trade, which causes untold damage to the lives of those who wish to take them.

“It makes the criminals who organise these crimes very wealthy and that is why the court takes such offences seriously.”