Two 20-year-old females seriously injured during Audi crash in Northampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At about 10.30pm on Saturday, April 19, a single-vehicle collision occurred involving a black Audi S3 on Red House Road, Northampton.
The two 20-year-old female passengers in the car were taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 25000226643 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.