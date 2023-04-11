News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
44 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
1 hour ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
4 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

Two 15-year-olds arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis in Northampton car park

PD Olly sniffed out the cannabis

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

Two 15-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis in a Northampton car park on Easter Sunday.

As police officers approached the pair in Mayorhold car park, they dropped something over the edge of the car park, which PD Olly sniffed out as a small quantity of cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were arrested in the Mayorhold car park in Lady’s Lane, Northampton.

PD Olly sniffed out the cannabis dropped by teenagers in Northampton town centre. Photo: @NorthantsDogs.PD Olly sniffed out the cannabis dropped by teenagers in Northampton town centre. Photo: @NorthantsDogs.
PD Olly sniffed out the cannabis dropped by teenagers in Northampton town centre. Photo: @NorthantsDogs.
Most Popular

“The pair were spotted smoking cannabis in the car park between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Sunday, April 9. When they were approached by officers, they dropped something over the edge of the car park. PD Olly located a small quantity of cannabis.

“The pair were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokeswoman added that the teenagers have been referred to the Youth Offending Service after being issued with a community resolution.