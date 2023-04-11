Two 15-year-olds arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis in Northampton car park

Two 15-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis in a Northampton car park on Easter Sunday.

As police officers approached the pair in Mayorhold car park, they dropped something over the edge of the car park, which PD Olly sniffed out as a small quantity of cannabis.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were arrested in the Mayorhold car park in Lady’s Lane, Northampton.

PD Olly sniffed out the cannabis dropped by teenagers in Northampton town centre. Photo: @NorthantsDogs.

“The pair were spotted smoking cannabis in the car park between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Sunday, April 9. When they were approached by officers, they dropped something over the edge of the car park. PD Olly located a small quantity of cannabis.

“The pair were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug.”

