Triple Kettering murder investigation after death of woman and two children

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman and two children died in Kettering today (Thursday).

Police officers were called to Petherton Court at 11.15am and the woman died at the scene from serious injuries.

Two children – believed to be a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl – also suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Police at the scene this afternoon

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. At this time officers are not seeking anyone else.

Local policing area commander Superintendent Steve Freeman said: “There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is but I want to reassure the public that we have a team of detectives working on the case, absolutely determined to get justice for this woman and the two children.

“The man we have arrested is currently being questioned by detectives in custody however anyone with any information is encouraged to contact us, either by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“We understand that the local community, and indeed many people across the country, will be shocked by this event. It is a desperately sad incident and I want to be absolutely clear on our unwavering commitment in establishing what has happened here and in seeking justice for this woman and these young children.”

Forensic post-mortem examinations to establish the cause of death will be taking place in the coming days.