Trio jailed after kicking, stamping on and dousing victim with pepper spray outside Northampton shop

Three people have been jailed after kicking, stamping on and dousing a victim with pepper spray outside a Northampton shop.

Neneni Msungama, aged 43, John Philip Howard, aged 35, and Jane Oakes, aged 49, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on February 26 to plead guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and be sentenced.

The charges relate to an incident that happened outside a shop in Kettering Road shortly before 1am on August 31 last year.

Neneni Msungama (left), John Philip Howard (centre) and Jane Oakes (right) have all been jailed for their parts in a violent attack.

A man in his 50s was outside a convenience store with Oakes when Msungama and Howard arrived and, following a conversation began to grab him, according to police.

Msungama, who is also known by the street name of Tiger, then put the victim on the floor, where both Msungama and Howard kicked and stamped on his head and face before dousing him with pepper spray.

During the attack, which was captured on CCTV, Oakes was seen to initially try and kick Howard’s hand away from the victim as he was being sprayed, but she then went on to kick the victim in the head several times.

While the man was on the floor unconscious, Msungama was also seen rifling through his pockets and pulling his jacket off his limp body, before heading off with Howard, leaving Oakes at the scene.

When police arrived the victim was taken to hospital and Oakes was initially treated as a witness, until officers viewed the store’s CCTV which revealed her involvement.

Speaking after sentencing, investigating officer PC Luisa Garcia Webb, of CID West, said: “This was a horrible attack on a defenceless man, who had no real opportunity to defend himself when it was two, and then three against one.

“The violence the defendants meted out was excessive and they are fortunate that despite their kicks and stamps, the victim did not suffer serious injury. I am glad all three have admitted their guilt and have received custodial sentences which reflect the seriousness of their offending.

“Tackling serious violence is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will always pursue those responsible, to keep our county a safer place for everyone.”