Trio charged over kidnap and robbery of Higham Ferrers DPD delivery driver

File picture

Three people accused of being involved in the kidnap and robbery of two DPD delivery drivers including one in Higham Ferrers are due before a court today (Friday, June 18).

It's alleged the group kidnapped robbed the drivers at knifepoint before stealing the contents of their vans.

The first offence is said to have taken place on October 12, 2019, when a driver working in Higham Ferrers was kidnapped and items worth £4,114 were robbed from him.

Then two days later, at Hailey, near Witney, Oxfordshire, another driver was kidnapped and robbed of packages worth £1,472.

Tanya Dawkes, 46, of Brookside, Great Paxton, St Neots, is charged with one count of robbery.

Andrew Bluck, 37, of HMP Peterborough, is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of kidnap.

Adam Merkitt, 36, of HMP Peterborough but formerly of Brookside, Great Paxton, is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of kidnap and one count of possession of two knives in Albert Place, Northampton.