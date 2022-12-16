News you can trust since 1931
Tributes to Kettering nurse and her family found dead in their home

The victims have not yet been formally named

By Northants Telegraph Reporters
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 10:11am

Mayor of Kettering Keli Watts has said that the community is ready to support those affected by the tragic deaths of a woman and two children in Kettering yesterday (Thursday, December 15).

Those who lost their lives have not yet been formally named but this newspaper has learned that the woman involved was a nurse at Kettering General Hospital.

The children, aged four and six, were found along with their mother at their home in Petherton Court yesterday after emergency services were called at lunchtime.

Frost is on the ground at the scene of a triple murder in Kettering
A 52-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday and remained in police custody overnight. No charges have been laid.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Locals have begun laying flowers at the scene this morning, which is still taped off. There remains a heavy police presence in the area.

Cllr Watts said: “All of us in Kettering find ourselves shocked by the news of the tragic deaths of three members of our community.

Flowers laid at the scene of a triple murder in Kettering

“We all send our love and support to the friends and family of the victims and also to neighbours at Petherton Court.

“We all stand ready to support those affected.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council, said: “This is a tragic case and my thoughts are with the loved-ones of the victims at this time.”

Post mortem examinations to establish the cause of death of all the victims are expected to take place in the coming days.

You can follow the latest in our LIVE coverage here.