Trial of murder accused Northampton teacher Fiona Beal extended by one month

Former Eastfield Academy teacher Fiona Beal, aged 49, is accused of murdering her long term partner, Nicholas Billingham, aged 42.

The estimated duration of Fiona Beal’s trial has been increased by one month, Northampton Crown Court has heard this morning (May 9).

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street, stands accused of murdering 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham in November 2021 and burying his body in their garden.

The former Eastfield Academy teacher was charged with Mr Billingham’s murder in March 2022 after she tried to take her life in a Cumbrian holiday lodge and police uncovered two journals that detailed carrying out a plan to kill someone.

While Beal admits to Mr Billingham’s unlawful killing, she denies murder due to her state of mind at the time. Her defence barrister Andrew Wheeler KC claims that her relationship with Mr Billingham was “coercive” and left Beal “broken.”

Beal appeared at Northampton Crown Court this morning after the trial had been adjourned last week.

The last time evidence was heard in this trial was on Friday, April 28 when Beal said she “lost a lot of confidence” during her 17-year relationship with Mr Billingham. She claimed Mr Billingham was “rude” to her friends and family and “obsessive” when it came to cleanliness in the home.

Her Honour Judge Lucking KC told jurors that the estimated trial date has been extended from mid-May to mid-June. It is now expected that jurors will retire to consider the murder-accused teacher’s verdict in the week commencing June 12.

Court will not be sitting on May 12, 16 and 17 and it will not sit for the entire week commencing May 29. No evidence will be heard on June 8 or 9 either.

It is expected that Beal will continue giving evidence today.