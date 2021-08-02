Trial of four out-of-county men accused of murdering Northampton man gets underway

Christopher Allbury-Burridge, 33, died from a stab wound to the chest at his home last year

By Jack Duggan
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 10:58 am
Updated Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:56 am

The trial of four out-of-county men accused of murdering of a Northampton man in his home has started today (Monday, August 2).

Christopher Allbury-Burridge, 33, died from a stab wound to the chest at his house in Raeburn Road, Kingsley, in the early hours of December 11, 2020.

The accused are: Rakeem Leandre, 26, of Brewers Court, Norwich; Calum Farquhar, 24, of Liverpool Road, Leyton; Joel Cyrus, 26, of Whitney Road, also in Leyton; and Jordan Parker, 24, of Chingford Road, Walthamstow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Christopher Allbury-Burridge

All four men have been charged with murder and conspiracy to rob in connection to the incident. Parker has pleaded guilty to possessing a knife.

The trial at Northampton Crown Court is expected to last up to six weeks - today the jury will be selected before the prosecution opens its case tomorrow (Tuesday).

Christopher’s grieving mother Elaine described her son as a 'kind and caring person', saying the family was devastated by his loss as it would have been his 34th birthday later in December.