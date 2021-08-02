Trial of four out-of-county men accused of murdering Northampton man gets underway
Christopher Allbury-Burridge, 33, died from a stab wound to the chest at his home last year
The trial of four out-of-county men accused of murdering of a Northampton man in his home has started today (Monday, August 2).
Christopher Allbury-Burridge, 33, died from a stab wound to the chest at his house in Raeburn Road, Kingsley, in the early hours of December 11, 2020.
The accused are: Rakeem Leandre, 26, of Brewers Court, Norwich; Calum Farquhar, 24, of Liverpool Road, Leyton; Joel Cyrus, 26, of Whitney Road, also in Leyton; and Jordan Parker, 24, of Chingford Road, Walthamstow.
All four men have been charged with murder and conspiracy to rob in connection to the incident. Parker has pleaded guilty to possessing a knife.
The trial at Northampton Crown Court is expected to last up to six weeks - today the jury will be selected before the prosecution opens its case tomorrow (Tuesday).
Christopher’s grieving mother Elaine described her son as a 'kind and caring person', saying the family was devastated by his loss as it would have been his 34th birthday later in December.