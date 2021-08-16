Trial date set for Northampton man accused of Stanwick stabbing

A Northampton man is scheduled to go on trial for stabbing another man in Stanwick after appearing in court on Friday (August 13).

Mohammed Miah was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon over the incident in Spencer Parade on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, of The Headlands, was remanded in custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court and is due for trial at Northampton Crown Court on September 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Miah has admitted stabbing his brother in Spencer Parade, Stanwick, on August 11. Photo: Google