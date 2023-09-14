News you can trust since 1931
Trial date set for man, aged 30, charged with kidnap and assault following weekend incident in Northampton street

The man has been remanded in police custody until his trial
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST
A 30-year-old man charged with kidnap and assault over the weekend will appear before Northampton Crown Court next month (October).

Connor Terry Malone, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (September 11) following an incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday (September 10), according to Northamptonshire Police.

The incident, which took place in Barry Road between 4:45am and 5am, led to Malone being charged with four offences including kidnap – common law, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The incident happened in Barry Road in the early hours of the morning on Sunday (September 10), according to police.The incident happened in Barry Road in the early hours of the morning on Sunday (September 10), according to police.
The outcome of that hearing on Monday has seen Malone remanded in custody for trial, where he will appear for trial at Northampton Crown Court on October 23.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited due to the ongoing legal proceedings.