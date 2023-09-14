Trial date set for man, aged 30, charged with kidnap and assault following weekend incident in Northampton street

Watch more videos on Shots!

A 30-year-old man charged with kidnap and assault over the weekend will appear before Northampton Crown Court next month (October).

Connor Terry Malone, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (September 11) following an incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday (September 10), according to Northamptonshire Police.

The incident, which took place in Barry Road between 4:45am and 5am, led to Malone being charged with four offences including kidnap – common law, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The outcome of that hearing on Monday has seen Malone remanded in custody for trial, where he will appear for trial at Northampton Crown Court on October 23.