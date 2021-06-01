Trial date set for Corby teenager accused of Rayon Pennycook's murder

Forensic investigators at the scene.

A teenager charged with the murder of Rayon Pennycook in Corby is set to face a trial later this year.

The 17-year-old Corby boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been accused of fatally stabbing Rayon in Constable Road on the Hazel Leys estate at about 7pm on May 25.

Sixteen-year-old Rayon, a Year 11 pupil at Corby Business Academy, died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

In a brief appearance at Northampton Crown Court today (June 1) the case of the boy accused of his murder was adjourned until Thursday (June 3).

A trial date has been set for November 25 this year at Northampton Crown Court.