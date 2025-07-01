Travellers asked to leave by police after pitching up in Northampton's Abington Park

Travellers, who pitched up in Northampton’s Abington Park, have been asked by police to leave.

An encampment of six vehicles and caravans was first reported in the popular park, near the boating lake and play area, on Monday June 30.

Police officers visited the encampment on Monday and again on Tuesday (July 1) morning.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We had a report last night of a number of vehicles and caravans on Abington Park south, near the playpark.

“Officers went down last night to engage with people at the encampment – there are six vehicles and caravans involved.

“Earlier today a return visit was made to serve notice under Section 60C of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act for the unauthorised encampment to leave.

“Officers will continue to monitor the situation to ensure compliance with this.

"No associated reports have been made in relation to the encampment.”

According to Northamptonshire Police, the travellers have until 10am on Wednesday July 2 to move.