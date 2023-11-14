Traffic cone thrown at Playhouse smashes window at Bridge Street venue

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an incident of criminal damage in Bridge Street, Northampton.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 26, between 6.30am and 7am, when a man threw a traffic cone at the window of the Playhouse, causing it to break.

The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

