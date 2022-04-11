Trading Standards officials say they will launch an investigation into a shopkeeper who sold an e-cigarette to a 16-year-old girl during a ‘sting’ operation.

Five shops were visited during the crackdown following reports of them selling vapes and tobacco illegally to under-age children.

Teams sent the teenager to attempt purchases of e-cigarettes at two shops and cigarettes at the other three while under supervision.

Three of the shops correctly asked for ID and refused sales when the girl could not produce any.

One store refused sale without checking the girl’s age correctly while one another did sell an e-cigarette after making no checks at all.

This latest operation follows one in February when two out of the five shops sold e-cigarettes to a 15-year-old girl illegally.

Councillor David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council portfolio holder for for regulatory services, said: “While it is encouraging that four out of the five shops refused to sell to the test purchaser, the failure by one of the shops to even make the most basic checks is disappointing.

“Asking someone how old they are, or making an assumption about their age is not enough.

"All shops must have policies in place to challenge young people buying any restricted goods, such as alcohol, tobacco or vaping products.”

Vaping is widely considered to be a healthier option to nicotine-based products but selling either to under-18s is illegal in the UK and shopkeepers across the area are being reminded of the proof-of-age checks they must make.

Most businesses do this by operating a Challenge 25 policy. If a customer looks under the age of 25, proof of age is required and staff must be trained to verify the customer’s age before selling restricted products.

Vape test purchases are part of an enforcement project supported by the Department of Health & Social Care that aims to ensure e-cigarettes or e-liquids are not sold to people under the age of 18.