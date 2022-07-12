A Towcester man has been given a community order after biting a police officer and making a barrage of verbal threats during his arrest.

Nathan Williams, aged 49, of Sycamore Yard in Towcester, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, July 12 after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening behaviour.

The court heard that - on October 24, 2021 - police attended Williams’ address and he was arrested in relation to another matter when he became aggressive.

Quiana Fitzpatrick, prosecuting, said Williams bit the police officer on his left wrist, however, the officer in question was wearing a watch so Williams only managed to bite into the watch strap instead of the victim’s skin.

The court heard how Williams then launched a tirade of verbal abuse from the back of the police car, shouting: “Suck your mum,” “I will blow your brains out,” and “I will **** you up and leave your guts on the street and I will burn you.”

Williams has 25 previous convictions for 81 offences including assaulting a police constable, resisting arrest and driving offences.

Matthew Barnes, in mitigation, said that Williams was so drunk at the time of the assault and he could not remember what had happened.

Mr Barnes said: “He was remorseful and embarrassed when I played him the footage. He immediately said he wished to plead guilty.”

The court heard that Williams voluntarily made himself a resident at a rehabilitation clinic to deal with his alcohol problem and has since been successful in abstaining from drinking.

His Honour Judge David Herbert said: “It was a disgraceful incident. You are nearly 50 years old and you should not be behaving in this way. Drink is plainly the root cause of your problems.”

Judge Herbert said, however, that he was “impressed” with the steps Williams has recently taken to address his alcoholism.

Williams was given a 12 month community order and ordered to attend 25 rehabilitation requirement days.