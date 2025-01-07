Tommy Boom 'brutally killed in Northampton park by 21-year-old with fearsome hunting knife', says prosecution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A well-known man from Northampton was “brutally” murdered by a 21-year-old man with a “fearsome hunting knife”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial of two men accused of fatally stabbing Tommy Boom began today (Tuesday, January 7) at Northampton Crown Court, after the jury were sworn in on Monday (January 6).

Mr Boom, aged 31, died shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 18, after being stabbed in Millers Meadow, known locally as Semilong Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defendants Daniel Larman, 21, and Kieran Okocha-Sleight, 21, both previously of Paget House in Kings Heath, deny the charge of murder following Mr Boom’s death in July last year.

Tommy, aged 31, died in Millers Meadow – known locally as Semilong Park – shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 18, after suffering stab wounds.

Prosecution lead, Gordon Aspden KC, opened to the jury, stating: “Tommy was well-known to police here in Northampton. He was mixed up in drug dealing and the inevitable crime and violence that goes with it.

"The Crown’s case is that, in that murky world, these two defendants murdered Tommy with a large hunting knife — a killing which was quite brutal in its execution.

“The defendant, Daniel Larman, delivered the fatal blow, but he didn’t act alone. He did so with the encouragement, assistance, support, and backup of his accomplice, and second defendant, Okocha-Sleight. It is the Crown’s case that they were acting together throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two defendants arrived at the park together with a hunting knife — a large, fearsome, and illegal weapon. At the park, they used that huge blade to murder Tommy Boom. Afterward, the defendants returned to the flat they shared at nearby Paget House.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12.01am from a “distressed” and “frantic” homeless woman, who pleaded with the operator to send an ambulance immediately to the park. She said Tommy was dying in front of her.

Paramedics arrived promptly and made efforts to save him, but Tommy was pronounced dead at 12.31am.

A post-mortem revealed that Tommy died of a deep stab wound to the left side of his chest. He sustained two significant sharp-force injuries: the fatal stab wound and a slashing injury to his left arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showing the jury photographic evidence, Mr Gordon said: “It doesn’t take me to point out just how deep that knife went in.” He added: “Death followed rapidly.”

The post-mortem found that Tommy’s killer had used "severe" force to inflict the fatal injury, according to Mr Gordon.

Mr Gordon told the court that the day after the murder, the defendants disposed of evidence linking them to the crime, including the knife and their blood-stained clothing and footwear.

The court heard how, on Friday, July 19, police located and arrested the two men at an address in Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gordon added: “Again, they were together. They were acting together jointly and as one throughout all of these connecting events.”

The motivation behind the stabbing has not yet been revealed. The trial continues.