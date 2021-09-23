Timeline: One week when three knife attacks shocked Northampton

Three shocking knife attacks in less than a week in Northampton left four people injured — one of them aged just 15. This is how the events have unfolded since the Chronicle & Echo broke news a stabbing in Abington Street last Thursday ...

■ Thursday, September 16

6.45pm Police and paramedics rush to Abington Street after reports of a boy being stabbed.

It is later confirmed a 16-year-old is in a "serious but stable" condition after being stabbed repeatedly in a shocking attack near Tesco Express in the pedestrianised part of the town.

■ Friday, September 17

Worried parents admit they are terrified of letting their kids go into Northampton town centre. One says: "They look at us like we are party-poopers but it's not like it was when we were their age. It's not being mean ... people are getting stabbed in in broad daylight these days and it's scary as hell."

■ Saturday, September 18

1.30pm A Northamptonshire Police spokesman reveals a teenager has been arrested in connection with Thursday night's stabbing and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Tim Craven, says: "We are satisfied that this was an isolated incident."

■ Sunday, September 19

12.10pm Officers answer a 999 call to South Oval, Kings Heath, where they find two men aged 20 and 21 with stab wounds.

The victims' injuries were not life-threatening although they did need hospital treatment.

Three males, aged 17, 18 and 23 later arrested in connection with the incident were still in custody on Monday.

■ Monday, September 20

3.30pm Members of the public report a fight involving two men, one with a machete, in Northampton's Market Square.

Police later confirm two teenagers — one aged 15 and one 16-year-old — will appear in court accused of wounding and possession of a knife.

A Section 60 order is issued covering Northampton town centre and Kings Heath in force until 5pm on Tuesday giving police power to stop and search people without reasonable grounds.

■ Tuesday, September 21

1.30pm Detectives say the three men aged arrested following the incident in Kings Heath have been released pending further enquiries.

Superintendent Kevin Mulligan says the Section 60 order "has been introduced as a direct result of the level of violence seen in recent days."

■ Wednesday, September 22

12.45pm A 15-year-old boy pleads guilty to possession of a knife and cannabis in Market Square on Monday and is released on bail to appear at youth court in November. A second boy, aged 16, is also bailed on charges of wounding with intent and possession of a knife.