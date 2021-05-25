A brutal assault that took place in Northampton last week saw a gang throw a man to the ground and stamp on his head.

The assault took place on Wednesday, May 19 at 8pm when the victim was walking past the Far Cotton REC Centre in Towcester Road.

A grey people carrier pulled up nearby and three or four men got out before spraying the victim with water pistols. When the victim tried to grab one of the water pistols, the gang then threw him to the ground and stamped on him, causing cuts and grazes to his head and face.

The brutal attack took place on Towcester Road near the Far Cotton REC Centre

The attackers then got back into the vehicle and drove away from the scene.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The driver of the people carrier is described as a white man in his mid to late 20s, five foot and six inches to five foot and 10 inches tall and of muscular build. He wore a dark coloured sweatshirt with white or cream patches on the front, and a dark coloured baseball cap with a lighter colour on the front.

"The second suspect is described as an Asian man in his early 20s, around five foot and 11 inches, of medium build and a clear complexion. He wore a light blue hoodie with the hood up, and a light blue facemask. He carried a multi-coloured water pistol.

"The third and fourth men were in their early 20s, both wearing hoodies with the hoods up, with facemasks and carrying multi-coloured water pistols."