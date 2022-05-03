Thugs threaten man with knife and demand he hand over money and watches at Northampton home

A man was threatened with a knife at his own home in Northampton after spotting two thugs on his driveway.

The incident happened in Booth Rise when a resident confronted two males on his driveway and was subsequently threatened with a knife.

The males also demanded that the resident hand over money, watches and a bank card.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to this man who they believe has information about the inident.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said today (May 3): “The incident happened on Monday, April 4, between 8.50pm and 9.10pm, when a man noticed two males on his driveway.

“He went outside to see who they were and the pair threatened him with a knife and demanded he hand over money, watches and a bank card.”