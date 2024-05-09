Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 24

TODD DICKSON, aged 24, of The Stour, Daventry, failed to provide a specimen of blood, drove with no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £270, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CHRISTOPHER SMITH, aged 27, of Campanille Hotel, Grange Park, assault by beating of a police officer, common assault, two counts of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, criminal damage, five counts of stealing alcohol and foot items to a total value of £105.80 from Tesco, four counts of stealing alcoholic items to a total value of £68.92 from Home Bargains, one count of attempting to steal alcoholic items from Spar; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £849.72.

Sarah JANE BRADY, aged 31, of Everdon Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

BRIAN MUNASHE BUSUSU, aged 26, of Woodlands, Grange Park, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JOHN WILLIAM GOODGER, aged 39, of Sotheby Rise, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JOHN LESLIE COMPTON JAMES, aged 62, of Blisworth Road, Gayton, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DOREL MOLDOVAN, aged 61, of Balfour Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £107, surcharge £43, costs £90, six disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ANDREW DONALD KIRBY PINION, aged 33, of Ingleborough Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £69, surcharge £28, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on April 25

KIERON LONG, aged 38, of Balfour Close, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine; two weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

DARIUS-NICOLAE INCERT, aged 34, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DARYL CHAMBERS, aged 52, of Wheatfield Road South, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

MIROSLAW SOROKA, aged 49, of Fleetwind Drive, Northampton, used a motor vehicle / trailer with a load which was insecure / likely to cause danger; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £85.

RICKY FHALORA, aged 36, of Deal Street, Northampton, stole items of a value unknown from GREGGS; compensation of £24.20, costs £85.

JOE TILNEY, aged 23, of Cotswold Avenue, Northampton, drink driving, dangerous driving, failed to stop when required by police; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £200, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MATTHEW HOWARD, aged 33, of North Paddock Court, Northampton, on three occasions stole items to a total value of £530 belonging to Next; exclusion order not to enter Riverside retail park for six months, compensation of £520.

CONSTANTIN-MARIAN MURTAZA, aged 27, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £366. surcharge £146, costs £85.

ASHLEY NESTOR, aged 35, of Pilton Close, Northampton, four counts of stealing laundry products, LINDT Chocolate Teddies, Kinder Eggs and cans of Red Bull to the value of £192 from Co-op; community order, compensation of £199.50, costs £85.

KEVIN STAMP, aged 43, of Oakgrove Place, Northampton, drug driving; fined £430, surcharge £172, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DANIEL THOMASON, aged 50, of Burdock Gardens, Northampton, drink driving; fined £673, surcharge £269, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

IAN HOWARD, aged 59, of Church Street, Nether Heyford, assault by beating; conditionally discharge for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

DARIUS-NICOLAE INCERT, aged 34, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; surcharge £36, costs £90, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.