■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 14

REVAUGHN EVERTON DORNELLY, aged 26, of Mordaunt Lane, Northampton, carried a locking knife in public, possession of cannabis; six months in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £154, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

PATRICK ANTHONY TORMEY, aged 37, of Willow End, Dodford, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £400, surcharge £80, costs £150, six points.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

Advertisement Hide Ad

PATRICK ANTHONY TORMEY, aged 37, of Willow End, Dodford, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £400, six points.

■ This case was heard on September 15

RICHARD ANTHONY LITTLEWOOD, aged 40, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, harassment; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases was heard on September 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIHAI DANIEL CORUT, aged 29, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, six points.

LUKE PATRICK FLYNN, aged 41, of Daneholme Close, Daventry, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; three months in prison.

ROBERT WILLIAM GLEW, aged 62, of Hemans Road, Daventry, drink-driving, failed to surrender to custody; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

TONY CHARLES, aged 64, of Worcester Close, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEANNE COX, aged 38, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

ABDULHAMMID AMBAR, aged 22, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, assault, theft of an Apple iPhone; 40 hours unpaid work, compensation of £500, surcharge £95, costs £85.

SCARLETT DESTINY SPILLane, aged 22, of Harborough Road, Northampton, resisted police; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85,

CHRISTIAN DOBRE, aged 55, of Gordon Street, Northampton, stole items to value of £648.35 from Sainsburys, possession of cocaine; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

STELA MONICA DUMITRU, aged 35, of Byron Street, Northampton, stole clothing value £355.82 from TK MAXX, going equipped for theft; 50 hours unpaid work; surcharge £114, costs £85.

VIOLETA MOISA, aged 55, of Ham Meadow Drive, Northampton, stole clothing value £355.82 from TK Maxx, 40 hours unpaid work; surcharge £114, costs £85.

LIAM GARY DANN, aged 36, of Rookery Lane, Northampton, criminal damage, two charges of assault by beating, assaulted a police officer, breached court order; 36 weeks in prison, surcharge £187.00, costs £85, compensation of £100.00.

IVAN DANILA, aged 33, of Eden Close, Northampton, drink-driving, no seatbelt, failed to comply with red traffic signal; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £798, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RICHELLE HALL, aged 22, of Nelson Avenue, Woodford Halse, in charge of a dog dangerously out of control; court order requiring dog to be kept under proper control, fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ANDREW JAMES, aged 51, of Purser Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

RAMIN PADUREANU, aged 23, of Furnace Drive, Daventry, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £373, surcharge £149, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

ION SOLTAN, aged 48, of Cissbury Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FLORICA BRANISTE, aged 34, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

SAMER OSMAN, aged 50, of Grafton Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £33, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LEAH RITCHIE, aged 22, of Robert Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £101, surcharge £34, six points.

SCOTT ALFRED BISHOP, aged 53, of Scarff Way, West Haddon, drove without due care and attention; fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROBERT NEIL CRYER-WHITEHEAD, aged 60, of Pie Corner, Sywell, speeding; fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.