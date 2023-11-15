Thugs break into Northampton home, threaten occupant with knife and steal phone
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was threatened with a knife and robbed of his mobile phone in a robbery of a Northampton home.
The incident happened on Monday (November 13) in Holmecross Road at around 6pm.
Police say two males forced entry into a residential property and threatened the occupant with a knife before stealing his mobile phone. The offenders, who were wearing dark clothing, then left the area.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area prior to the incident on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000703688.