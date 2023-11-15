Thugs break into Northampton home, threaten occupant with knife and steal phone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was threatened with a knife and robbed of his mobile phone in a robbery of a Northampton home.

The incident happened on Monday (November 13) in Holmecross Road at around 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say two males forced entry into a residential property and threatened the occupant with a knife before stealing his mobile phone. The offenders, who were wearing dark clothing, then left the area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area prior to the incident on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.