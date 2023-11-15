News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Thugs break into Northampton home, threaten occupant with knife and steal phone

Police are appealing for witnesses and doorbell footage
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:47 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 16:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man was threatened with a knife and robbed of his mobile phone in a robbery of a Northampton home.

The incident happened on Monday (November 13) in Holmecross Road at around 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say two males forced entry into a residential property and threatened the occupant with a knife before stealing his mobile phone. The offenders, who were wearing dark clothing, then left the area.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Most Popular

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area prior to the incident on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000703688.