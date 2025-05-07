Thug threw bricks through window of Northampton home before hitting man with baseball bat
The incident happened in Micklewell Lane between 7am and 9am on Tuesday (May 6).
Police say bricks were thrown through three windows at a residential address, which prompted the occupant to come out of the property.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Once outside, he was seriously assaulted with a baseball bat by the offender, who fled in the direction of Great Gull Crescent following the incident. While the victim was taken to hospital for urgent medical attention.
“We only have a very limited description of the offender, who was a black male, about 5ft 8in and of a stocky build.”
Witnesses or anyone with information or doorbell footage is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000259526.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.