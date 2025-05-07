Thug threw bricks through window of Northampton home before hitting man with baseball bat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been left hospitalised after he was hit with a baseball bat by a man who threw bricks through the window of his Northampton home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Micklewell Lane between 7am and 9am on Tuesday (May 6).

Police say bricks were thrown through three windows at a residential address, which prompted the occupant to come out of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Once outside, he was seriously assaulted with a baseball bat by the offender, who fled in the direction of Great Gull Crescent following the incident. While the victim was taken to hospital for urgent medical attention.

The incident happened in Micklewell Lane.

“We only have a very limited description of the offender, who was a black male, about 5ft 8in and of a stocky build.”

Witnesses or anyone with information or doorbell footage is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000259526.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.