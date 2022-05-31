A thug spared prison for trashing cars in Northampton has been jailed for punching a police officer just months after being given a last chance.

Magistrates gave Simon Rock a suspended sentence in November for kicking off mirrors, snapping window wipers and causing dents and scratches to SIX vehicles, assaulting police and threatening behaviour.

The 29-year-old, of Kingsley Avenue in Kettering, was warned he needed to stay out of trouble for 18 weeks to avoid a spell behind bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock was jailed for 18 weeks by Northampton magistrates — just months after he escaped with a suspended sentence for trashing cars in the town

But just four months later he was arrested again for yet more violence.

Police were called to Kettering’s Windmill Club in Edmund Street at about 6.30pm on March 25 where he was being chucked out.

Rock then punched one officer, PC Lee Wood, before elbowing PC Holly Campbell and throwing himself backwards, falling on top of her.

Earlier this month Rock pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

He was jailed for a total of 18 weeks at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, with JPs highlighting his record of offending and failure to respond to previous non-custodial sentences.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Our police officers do not come to work to be assaulted and it is never and should never be seen as ‘a part of the job’.

“Northamptonshire Police will always pursue action against those people who injure or attack any of our officers.”