Thug jailed after punching, kicking and stamping on woman as well as dragging her by her hair in Northampton

A thug has been jailed after he attacked a woman, including dragging her by her hair, in Northampton.

Daniel Tweed appeared at Northampton Crown Court on June 11 after pleading guilty to assault, attempted criminal damage, and failing to surrender to police/court bail at the appointed time.

The 46-year-old launched a vicious attack against a woman in Northampton in March last year.

Police say Tweed punched her multiple times, dragged her by the hair, kicked her and stamped on her. The woman was taken to hospital.

Daniel Tweed.

Lead investigator PC Nick Lyczkowski from Northampton Response said: “First of all I would like to commend the survivor in this case for her bravery and support of our investigation. Because of her courage, Tweed is now behind bars.

“The assault he perpetrated against this woman was extremely violent.

“We will continue working hard to bring more people like Daniel Tweed to justice.”

Tweed, previously of Chickerell Road, Weymouth, was sentenced to a year in prison.