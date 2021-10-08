Three Wellingborough men in court following incident at Northampton holiday park
Trio all deny affray, making threats and criminal damage
Police are appealing for witnesses after a knife fight at Billing Aquadrome.
Terrified onlookers dialled 999 reporting men making threats and damage to a caravan and a car at the holiday park.
Detective Inspector Dave Harley, said: “This was a shocking incident in broad daylight.
"I would like to thank everyone who came forward and has supported the police investigation so far. Anyone else who witnessed this incident but has yet to come forward is encouraged to do so.
"Tackling knife crime is a priority for this Force and we want to continue sending a message that we take a zero-tolerance approach to anyone involved in it. But in order to do this we do need the help and support of the public and witnesses to come forward.”
Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call 101 using incident number 21000558023 or, alternatively, provide information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Three men from Wellingborough have appeared in court charged with affray, making threats and criminal damage in connection with the incident on September 24.
All three pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to appear at Northampton Crown Court on November 15.