Three wanted after Rushden car wash attack

Police have released images of people they want to speak to

By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 12:09 pm
Police want to speak to these men.

A man was left with swelling and bruising after he was punched and kicked in the head at a car wash in Rushden.

Today (June 8) police have released CCTV images of three people they want to speak to over the incident, which took place at a car wash in Bedford Road in April.

The victim was assaulted by a group of men after a verbal altercation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They kicked his car before punching and kicking him to the head, causing swelling and bruising to his eye.

A police spokesman said: "The men in the images or anyone who recognises them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."