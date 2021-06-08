Three wanted after Rushden car wash attack

Police want to speak to these men.

A man was left with swelling and bruising after he was punched and kicked in the head at a car wash in Rushden.

Today (June 8) police have released CCTV images of three people they want to speak to over the incident, which took place at a car wash in Bedford Road in April.

The victim was assaulted by a group of men after a verbal altercation.

They kicked his car before punching and kicking him to the head, causing swelling and bruising to his eye.