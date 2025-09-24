Three teenagers arrested following late night robbery of Northampton village shop

Three teenagers have been arrested following a late night robbery of a Northampton village shop.

The incident happened at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, September 17, at the One Stop shop in High Street, Hardingstone.

Officers said they received a report of around five offenders committing a robbery stealing tobacco, cigarettes and alcohol.

A police spokeswoman said: “Three arrests were made later that night – an 18-year-old Northampton man (now released on conditional bail pending further enquiries), a 19-year-old Northampton man (now released under investigation) and a 16-year-old Northampton boy (now released on conditional bail pending further enquiries).

“Anyone with information about the robbery who has yet to speak to officers is encouraged to call 101 quoting incident number 25000549178.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: "We can confirm that there was a robbery on the retail side of the store on Wednesday, 17 September. Hardingstone Post Office was not affected.

“We are supporting the operator of the branch, who is assisting the Police in their efforts. We would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

A Hardingstone Parish Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the recent robbery at the village One Stop Shop. We were shocked and saddened that such a thing could happen in our village.

“The Parish Council’s thoughts are with all customers and staff who were affected by this crime.”