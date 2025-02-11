Three teenagers arrested after car in Northampton damaged by 'weapons'

Three teenagers have been arrested after a car in Northampton was damaged by ‘weapons’.

The incident happened in Balfour Close on Sunday (February 9) at around 8.15am.

Police say damage was caused to a car by a group with weapons.

On X, Northants Police Dog Section added that males were “seen with machetes” and that PD Pyper searched the route and found hidden weapons.

Three boys – two aged 17 and one aged 16, were arrested and have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.