Three people pushed their way into Northampton home and threatened resident

Police are appealing for witnesses after three people pushed their way into a Northampton home and threatened a resident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Laburnum Crescent, at around 5pm on Saturday September 13.

Police say three people pushed their way into a property and threatened a resident before making off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspects were driving a black car and detectives investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

The incident happened in Laburnum Crescent.

“Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle arriving or leaving the area just after between 4.55pm and 5.10pm, or may have captured footage on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, between the relevant times.”

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000540874.