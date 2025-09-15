Three people pushed their way into Northampton home and threatened resident
The incident happened in Laburnum Crescent, at around 5pm on Saturday September 13.
Police say three people pushed their way into a property and threatened a resident before making off.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspects were driving a black car and detectives investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
“Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle arriving or leaving the area just after between 4.55pm and 5.10pm, or may have captured footage on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, between the relevant times.”
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000540874.
Information can also be submitted online at Report | Northamptonshire Police and Giving information | Crimestoppers.