Three people push over young woman and steal rucksack as she walked through Northampton park
The rucksack contained a Samsung Galaxy phone
A woman was pushed over and robbed by three people in a Northampton park.
The incident happened in Victoria Park on December 27, between 4.30am and 5am.
Police say the young woman had been dropped off by Spencer Bridge/St Andrew’s Road, when she was approached from behind and pushed over. Her black rucksack, which contained her silver Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 mobile phone was stolen.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000796139.