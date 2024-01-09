News you can trust since 1931
Three people push over young woman and steal rucksack as she walked through Northampton park

The rucksack contained a Samsung Galaxy phone
Carly Odell
Carly Odell
Published 9th Jan 2024
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 10:22 GMT
A woman was pushed over and robbed by three people in a Northampton park.

The incident happened in Victoria Park on December 27, between 4.30am and 5am.

Police say the young woman had been dropped off by Spencer Bridge/St Andrew’s Road, when she was approached from behind and pushed over. Her black rucksack, which contained her silver Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 mobile phone was stolen.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000796139.