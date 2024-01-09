Three people push over young woman and steal rucksack as she walked through Northampton park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A woman was pushed over and robbed by three people in a Northampton park.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Police say the young woman had been dropped off by Spencer Bridge/St Andrew’s Road, when she was approached from behind and pushed over. Her black rucksack, which contained her silver Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 mobile phone was stolen.