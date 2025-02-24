Three people on bikes threaten man in Northampton park and demand money from him

Three people on bikes threatened a man in a Northampton park and demanded money from him.

The incident happened between 11.30pm on Tuesday, February 4, and 1am on Wednesday, February 5 at The Racecourse.

Police say a man was sat on a bench near the basketball courts and was approached by three people on bikes, who demanded money from him.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “During the incident, the man was threatened with a number of weapons and sustained injuries as a result.

“The suspects are described as three males dressed in dark clothing, wearing balaclavas and riding bicycles.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000097934.