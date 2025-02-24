Three people on bikes threaten man in Northampton park and demand money from him

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:21 BST

Three people on bikes threatened a man in a Northampton park and demanded money from him.

The incident happened between 11.30pm on Tuesday, February 4, and 1am on Wednesday, February 5 at The Racecourse.

Police say a man was sat on a bench near the basketball courts and was approached by three people on bikes, who demanded money from him.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “During the incident, the man was threatened with a number of weapons and sustained injuries as a result.

The incident happened at The Racecourse, close to the basketball courts.The incident happened at The Racecourse, close to the basketball courts.
“The suspects are described as three males dressed in dark clothing, wearing balaclavas and riding bicycles.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000097934.

