Three people deny attempted murder charge after incident in Northampton town centre
The charges relate to an incident in Abington Street at around 5.10pm on Monday, May 19, when a 17-year-old sustained serious injuries, Northamptonshire Police has reported.
Hamza Zaki Sharif, aged 23, of Simons Walk, Northampton, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both of Northampton and unable to be named for legal reasons due to their age, were all charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Northamptonshire Police, in a statement, said the trio appeared before Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, July 3, where they all denied the attempted murder charge.
“Sharif and the 16-year-old boy entered guilty pleas to the weapons possession charge. The 17-year-old boy entered a not guilty plea on this count,” the spokesperson said.
All three were remanded in custody, with a trial date set for November 3, 2025.