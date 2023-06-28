Three Northampton teenage boys arrested after man taken to hospital with serious head injury

Three Northampton teenagers have been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

The man was found injured in a walkway between Tower Street and St Andrew’s Street in the Horse Market area at around 7.15pm on Saturday (June 24).

Police say he was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, which is “not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening”.

Police were called to St Andrew's Street on Saturday (June 24).

Three boys – aged 13, 13, and 15, all from Northampton – were arrested in connection with the incident. They have all been released on bail while enquiries continue, according to police.