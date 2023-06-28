News you can trust since 1931
Three Northampton teenage boys arrested after man taken to hospital with serious head injury

Police say the man’s injury is not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Jun 2023, 08:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 08:47 BST

Three Northampton teenagers have been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

The man was found injured in a walkway between Tower Street and St Andrew’s Street in the Horse Market area at around 7.15pm on Saturday (June 24).

Police say he was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, which is “not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening”.

Police were called to St Andrew's Street on Saturday (June 24).Police were called to St Andrew's Street on Saturday (June 24).
Three boys – aged 13, 13, and 15, all from Northampton – were arrested in connection with the incident. They have all been released on bail while enquiries continue, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000388508.