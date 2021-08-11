Three Northampton people arrested in connection with murder of 16-year-old Dylan Holliday in Wellingborough

Dylan was stabbed during an incident on the Queensway estate in Wellingborough

Three people from Northampton have been arrested overnight (between Tuesday, August 10 and this morning) in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Dylan Holliday.

All three have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and are currently being held in custody for questioning.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, August 10), charged with the murder.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a plea and directions hearing due to take place on Monday, November 8.

Dylan died after being stabbed in Brooke Close on the Queensway estate in Wellingborough on Thursday evening last week (August 5).

Detectives investigating the murder continue to appeal for information from the public and anybody wishing to submit any details they think may assist us with our inquiries, be that photographs or video footage, can do so on the following link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)